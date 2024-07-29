F1 News: Ferrari Chief Shares Heartwarming Message To Carlos Sainz As 2025 Contract Confirmed
Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur has extended a heartfelt farewell to Carlos Sainz, as he prepares to transfer to Williams Racing in the 2025 Formula 1 season. This comes after Ferrari signed seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton for next year.
In a message shared to social media, Vasseur commented:
"I am pleased that Carlos will be joining Williams Racing from next season. It’s a team with a great history and legacy, founded by an enlightened man with an ambitious vision, so I know Carlos will feel at home there.
"I have great respect for James and I am sure Carlos will make a valuable contribution to his team.
"For now, Carlos is still very much a Ferrari driver and, over the remaining ten races we will all be working hard, focusing on our goals, fighting together for every single point until the very last lap of this championship."
Sainz shared his enthusiasm about the move in a press release from Williams, stating:
“I am very happy to announce that I will be joining Williams Racing from 2025 onwards. It is no secret that this year’s driver market has been exceptionally complex for various reasons and that it has taken me some time to announce my decision. However, I am fully confident that Williams is the right place for me to continue my F1 journey and I am extremely proud of joining such a historic and successful team, where many of my childhood heroes drove in the past and made their mark on our sport. The ultimate goal of bringing Williams back to where it belongs, at the front of the grid, is a challenge that I embrace with excitement and positivity. I am convinced that this team has all the right ingredients to make history again and starting on January 1 I will give my absolute best to drive Williams forward alongside every single member of the team.
“I want to thank James Vowles and the entire Board of Williams for their trust and determination. Their solid leadership and convictions have played an important role in my decision-making. I truly believe that the core of every successful team lies amongst their people and their culture. Williams is synonymous with heritage and pure racing, the foundations of the project that lies ahead of us are very strong and I am really looking forward to being part of it starting next year.”