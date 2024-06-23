F1 News: Ferrari Chief Shoots Down Team Tension Claims After Spanish GP Upset
Early in the Spanish Grand Prix, tensions seemed to flare as Carlos Sainz attempted an overtaking maneuver on his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, leading to minor contact between the two. This incident set the stage for what appeared to be an emerging rift within the storied team.
Post-race comments added fuel to the speculative fire. Charles Leclerc voiced his concerns, signaling a mix of confusion and frustration about the incident, saying during the Sky Sports F1 broadcast:
"It's okay. We will have a discussion, obviously. I'm sure everything will be fine. We discussed beforehand that it was the part of the race where we had to manage the tyres as much as possible.
"Carlos took that opportunity to overtake, which is a shame as that put us on the back foot and damaged my front wing. It was a small damage but everything makes a difference. When you see how close we were at the end it's a shame.
"He is motivated to do something spectacular but I was probably not the right person to do that with. We tried everything. I don't think we maximised our race as a a team. We are missing pace but it is the way it is. We weren't fast enough."
On the other hand, Carlos Sainz presented a different perspective, explaining:
"Too many times after the race he complains about something. Honestly, at this point of the season, I was on the attack. We were on a used soft tyre. I passed Charles... I don't know if he made a mistake or was just managing a bit too much. I think I was trying to do what was required as a driver. He elected to manage more."
However, Ferrari's team boss, Frederic Vasseur, quickly addressed these narratives, providing a calmer viewpoint on the situation. Vasseur emphasized the strength of the relationship between Leclerc and Sainz outside of their race cars. He explained to the media, as quoted by GPBlog:
"Out of the car, they have a very good relationship and a good mutual trust."
He further contextualized the friction as a natural element of competitive sports, suggesting that such incidents are almost to be expected given the razor-thin margins that often separate teammates.
"Now they are racers. For sure, you can have this kind of case. It's also because you had [little] between them and this competition all over the season. Sometimes what happened today is part of the game."