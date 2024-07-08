F1 News: Ferrari Confirms Key Director Departure In Shock Announcement
Scuderia Ferrari has confirmed that Enrico Cardile, the Technical Director for the Chassis Area, has resigned from his position. The announcement reveals that Cardile's nearly two-decade tenure at Ferrari would end effective immediately. Frederic Vasseur, the Team Principal, will temporarily oversee the Chassis Area.
Cardile's departure was summarized in a statement by Ferrari:
"Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that Enrico Cardile is leaving the company, therefore relinquishing his role as Technical Director Chassis Area.
"After almost two decades with Ferrari, Cardile has handed in his notice and therefore, with immediate effect, and as an interim measure, the Chassis Area will be overseen by the Team Principal, Frederic Vasseur.
"Everyone at Scuderia Ferrari HP thanks Enrico for all his hard work over so many years."
Cardile's contributions to Ferrari have been pivotal, particularly since he transitioned from Ferrari's Gran Turismo scheme to its Formula 1 operations in 2015. His expertise in chassis development and aerodynamics played a critical role in shaping Ferrari's competitive performance, highlighted by their recent 1-2 finish in Australia and a significant win in Monaco with driver Charles Leclerc. Under his technical direction, the team's SF-24 vehicle emerged as a formidable contender in the championship.
The sudden departure has sparked speculation within the motorsports circle. Rumors suggest that Cardile may be moving to Aston Martin. The British team's interests in strengthening its capacity to compete at the top levels of F1 are evident, having pursued top talents like Adrian Newey and Cardile amidst upgrades, including a new headquarters.
This internal shuffle at Ferrari could become even more intriguing with the rumored possibility of Adrian Newey, currently with Red Bull, moving to the Maranello-based squad as a 'super consultant' for their next-generation vehicles planned for 2026. Such a move could potentially overshadow existing personnel and alter the dynamics within Ferrari's team.