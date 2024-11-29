F1 News: Ferrari Drivers Clear The Air On Las Vegas GP Conflict As Team Eyes Constructors' Title
Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have put their differences behind them following the tension-filled Las Vegas Grand Prix, where Leclerc was heard swearing on the team radio after the race. With Ferrari now just 24 points behind Constructors' Championship leader McLaren, and with the Qatar Grand Prix weekend featuring a sprint race, the team's full focus is on closing the gap and securing the title for Ferrari.
Leclerc was furious after Sainz overtook him following his pitstop, despite being informed over the radio that the Spaniard wouldn’t pass him in their battle for third place. However, Sainz went ahead with the move and claimed the final podium spot, prompting a frustrated Leclerc to vent on team radio, accusing Sainz of breaking their agreement. The Monegasque driver then warned that he would take matters into his own hands in the upcoming races.
Now though, the drivers seem to have cleared the misunderstanding through discussions with the team at a crucial juncture in the championship. Sainz said:
"We've learned our lessons.
"We've learned that there were mistakes done all round.
"We had our internal discussions and we managed to do a good job to conclude and to turn the page, which I think is always important."
Leclerc highlighted that the pair often indulges in fiery encounters but eventually gains clarity over time to reunite and contend as a team. He added:
"It always happens with us.
"We go through some misunderstandings that in the heat of the moment we obviously are quite vocal about and we feel very frustrated about.
"After a couple of days have gone by you can see everything with a bit more perspective... and give yourself a bit of time to analyse things and to conclude what happened.
"And you realise that when you talk through things, you can actually understand them and put them behind [you].
"That's the exercise that we've been having to do for four years, because we're always sharing the same piece of tarmac.
"We're always fighting each other on track, because we're driving the same car and we are equal on pace, and we've gone through this so often that we know how to talk and then move on from it."
The Qatar GP marks the penultimate race of Sainz's time with Ferrari before he moves to Williams in 2025, where he will race alongside Alex Albon. His departure clears the path for Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari as he embarks on a new chapter in pursuit of his eighth world championship title.