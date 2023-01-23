Skip to main content

F1 News: Ferrari Find Significant Performance Ahead Of 2023 Season

Ferrari have been able to find an additional 30 horsepower.

Ferrari has been working diligently behind the scenes to improve their engine performance, and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the hard work is paying off. The team's drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, are said to be boasting as much as 30 horsepower more in their cars compared to last year. This is a significant achievement for Ferrari, as it could potentially narrow the gap between them and their rivals, Red Bull and Mercedes.

The FIA's engine freeze has made it challenging for teams to make major modifications to their power units in recent years, but teams are still allowed to work on reliability. This is where Ferrari has been focusing their efforts, and through tireless work and relentless research, they have been able to unlock an additional 30 horsepower. This could give them the competitive edge they need to compete at the highest level.

2200224-canada-gp-2022-saturday

It was clear during the 2022 season that Ferrari was experiencing reliability issues, as well as strategical mistakes, but the team has been making adjustments to gain more power. They are not alone in this endeavor, as Mercedes has been able to find an extra 16 horsepower by reducing mechanical component friction and Red Bull has also found another 10 horsepower.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ferrari's progress in engine performance is a major step forward for the team, and it could make them a major force to be reckoned with in the upcoming 2023 season. The team's relentless efforts to improve their engine performance should not be underestimated, and it will be exciting to see how this translates on the track.

The 2023 season is set to kick off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 3rd-5th, with pre-season testing the week before. With Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari all gaining power from last year, the competition is sure to be fierce. Fans can expect an exciting and thrilling season as teams battle for the top spot on the podium.

2200224-canada-gp-2022-saturday
News

F1 News: Ferrari Find Significant Performance Ahead Of 2023 Season

By Lydia Mee
2022-Alfa-Romeo-F1-Team-ORLEN-Esports-1-1400x788
News

F1 News: Alfa Romeo Reveals Car Release Date Ahead of 2023 Season

By Alex Harrington
k1-1674141346
News

Ken Block Tribute: Travis Pastrana Reveals Emotional New Livery

By Alex Harrington
M335827 (1)
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Is "Not Looking Forward To Another Year" After 2022 Disaster

By Alex Harrington
USATSI_2101257_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Michael Schumacher Is The Greatest Driver In History According To Former Driver

By Lydia Mee
Screenshot 2023-01-20 at 17.47.04
News

F1 News: Charles Leclerc Looks To Win 2023 Season - "Giving The Best"

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19289292_168396005_lowres
Track Guides

F1 Guide: How Many Sprint Races Are In The 2023 Season?

By Lydia Mee
SI202210240161_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
Rumours

F1 Rumour: Saudi Arabia's Bold Move To Acquire Sport For A Staggering $20 billion

By Lydia Mee