Ferrari has been working diligently behind the scenes to improve their engine performance, and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the hard work is paying off. The team's drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, are said to be boasting as much as 30 horsepower more in their cars compared to last year. This is a significant achievement for Ferrari, as it could potentially narrow the gap between them and their rivals, Red Bull and Mercedes.

The FIA's engine freeze has made it challenging for teams to make major modifications to their power units in recent years, but teams are still allowed to work on reliability. This is where Ferrari has been focusing their efforts, and through tireless work and relentless research, they have been able to unlock an additional 30 horsepower. This could give them the competitive edge they need to compete at the highest level.

It was clear during the 2022 season that Ferrari was experiencing reliability issues, as well as strategical mistakes, but the team has been making adjustments to gain more power. They are not alone in this endeavor, as Mercedes has been able to find an extra 16 horsepower by reducing mechanical component friction and Red Bull has also found another 10 horsepower.

Ferrari's progress in engine performance is a major step forward for the team, and it could make them a major force to be reckoned with in the upcoming 2023 season. The team's relentless efforts to improve their engine performance should not be underestimated, and it will be exciting to see how this translates on the track.

The 2023 season is set to kick off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 3rd-5th, with pre-season testing the week before. With Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari all gaining power from last year, the competition is sure to be fierce. Fans can expect an exciting and thrilling season as teams battle for the top spot on the podium.