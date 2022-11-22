F1 News: Ferrari hopes to "compensate" bad strategy with a fast car in 2023

Ferrari's team principal, Mattia Binotto, has explained that a fast and reliable car could compensate for any strategic errors next season.

Binotto has faced increased pressure in recent weeks, with several reports from Italian media suggesting he could be replaced as team principal.

Ferrari had denied any speculation that Binotto's position is under threat, but this will do little to ease the pressure ahead of 2023.

The Ferrari boss has been in charge of an ultimately disappointing season for the Scuderia, albeit one which began with such promise.

After a near-perfect first three rounds, Ferrari saw its aspirations for an F1 Championships rapidly evaporate as the year progressed.

Reliability failures in Baku and Spain destroyed Leclerc's lead in the standings, whilst strategic blunders in Monaco, Britain and Hungary allowed Red Bull to take control of both Championships.

Ferrari has succeeded in establishing itself as a team capable of fighting for race victories, but there is little point in developing a fast car if other factors prevent you from winning.

With the 2023 season approaching, Binotto told as.com that a fast car could compensate for problems in the reliability department:

"Our strengths and weaknesses come from different areas.

"First, reliability will be the priority because to win, you need to be reliable, and we haven't been this year.

"After that, the pace of the car. We have been very competitive in qualifying, but our race pace was not enough to win.

"If you have a fast car and reliable car, you can make mistakes with strategy and 'pit-stops' - but then still compensate with the car."

There is some truth to Binotto's statements, as an overwhelming pace advantage largely negates the chances of strategy impacting the race result.

At the start of the hybrid era, as an example, Mercedes could almost guarantee race victory irrespective of their strategy.

With that said, it seems unlikely that Ferrari will develop such a significant advantage over its adversaries.

Red Bull and Mercedes will likely contend for victories next season, so the Maranello squad must ensure it can hold its own and address previous mistakes in the strategy department.