The team have introduced a new team partner, the logo of which will feature on Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's cars.

Ferrari have announced their new team partner, Genesys, ahead of the 2023 season.

Genesys is an American software company which sells call centre and customer experience technology to large businesses.

The press release from the team states that they have signed a multi-year contract with the "World leading" company and that the logo will appear on Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's cars in 2023. It reads:

"Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce the arrival of a new Team Partner with the signing of a multi-year agreement. Genesys, which has offices in fifty countries around the world, is a world leader in the field of customer experience, allowing companies to deepen customer connection through cloud and digital technologies. "The company logo will feature on the cars driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and Genesys will also partner Ferrari in its 499P Hypercar endurance racing programme, including the Le Mans 24 Hours."

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has said that the "two businesses will deliver huge value on both sides". He explained about the new team partner:

“We are delighted that Genesys are joining Scuderia Ferrari as a Team Partner and will also be featured in our LMH programme. As another business focussed on technological leadership they, like us, have a tireless approach to continuously improve and progress. I know that the synergies between our two businesses will deliver huge value on both sides”.

Genesys also shared the news to their social media, commenting:

"F1 teams use real-time data to make split-second decisions that determine race results. Genesys provides the right data, AI & predictive capabilities to empower organizations to drive superior"

The team came second in the constructor's championship in 2022 with Leclerc coming second in the driver's championship as well. Heading into 2023, the team have a new team principal in Frederic Vasseur and will be looking to put the car issues and strategical errors of 2022 behind them.

The 2023 season starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday 5th March.