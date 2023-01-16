Ferrari have revealed yet another team partner which will be joining the team for the 2023 season. The Maranello-based team have just signed a multi-year contract with Harman Automotive, an American audio electronics company.

The news comes after the team signed another multi-year contract with American software company Genesys, a software company which sells call centre and customer experience technology to large businesses.

Harman Automotive is an electronics technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. In a statement following the announcement, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said about the new partnership:

“Our partnership brings together two brands celebrated for excellence and for pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation. We look forward to working with Harman to extend our in-cabin experience advantage and deliver to our customers a drive like no other”.

The team made the announcement to their social media, writing:

The full statement from the team reads:

"Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with Harman Automotive as a Team Partner to the Formula 1 team. Harman Automotive is an electronics technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade that will develop a multi-faceted partnership with Ferrari focused on bringing the next-generation of in-cabin experiences to market. "The speed and agility of the Scuderia mirrors Harman's high-performance approach to the in-cabin experience for everyday drives."

