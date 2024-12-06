F1 News: Ferrari’s Championship Hopes Crumble As Charles Leclerc Hit with Massive Penalty
Ferrari's attempts to maximize its chances of beating McLaren in the Constructors' Championship just took a hit as Charles Leclerc has been handed a 10-place grid penalty for using a new energy store on his SF-24 car for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The Maranello outfit currently trails McLaren by 21 points and needs a strong race result to keep their championship hopes alive. However, their chances now appear slim, especially if McLaren's MCL38 proves to be a formidable contender at the Lusail International Circuit.
Leclerc's SF-24 was fitted with a third energy store for Friday's FP1 and FP2 sessions. After already using his two allocated units for the season, the 27-year-old had to rely on an additional component when his car encountered issues at the beginning of FP1.
However, alongside his brother Arthur, the duo made history during the session by becoming the first brothers to drive for the same constructor in an F1 session. Considering the gravity of the situation, the Monegasque called for a flawless execution from Ferrari during the race weekend, highlighting that a 1-2 finish would help the team win its championship. He said:
“I think on our side, we need to do everything perfect, that's for sure,” he said. “And by doing everything perfect, I really mean it.
“I think we need to do first and second this weekend and we need things to not go exactly the way they want in McLaren because on paper they will be strong on this track as well. It's also true that we've never won here in Abu Dhabi, so there's quite a lot of work.
“It's not impossible. I think we've had the right approach in the last few races, and we've taken some points, even on weekends where we did not expect to do so.
“On this weekend we are a bit more neutral, and we think that it's going to be a positive weekend for us so I really hope that is the case and that we can take that opportunity in order to win the championship. But it's a stretch for sure.”
On top of this, both Williams drivers, Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto, have been handed a 5-place grid penalty for using additional components in the FW-46's gearbox. The blow adds to the team's challenges in a crash-filled season. Williams said in a statement:
“Alex and Franco will each take a 5-place grid penalty in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix due to the use of additional RNC gearbox components.
“It’s an unfortunate consequence of the incidents that occurred during last week’s grand prix which were beyond Alex and Franco’s control, but we will give it our all to finish the season on a strong note.“