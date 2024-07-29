F1Briefings

F1 News: Ferrari Sends Message Of Encouragement To Carlos Sainz As 2025 Contract Confirmed

Ferrari sends heartfelt message to Carlos Sainz as he prepares to join Williams Racing in 2025.

Lydia Mee

Jun 7, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Ferrari driver driver Carlos Sainz (ESP) in the pit lane during the practice session at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Carlos Sainz's move from Ferrari to Williams Racing marks a significant transition for the seasoned driver. Set to begin in 2025, Sainz's agreement with Williams includes a two-year contract along with an option for extension, positioning him to replace Logan Sargeant.

Ferrari, acknowledging the switch, extended heartfelt sentiments via social media. The statement from Ferrari reads:

"Great to see you joining such an iconic team, Carlos Sainz! Let’s make these last 10 races count and finish the season on a high."

Expressing his excitement about his upcoming role, Sainz shared:

“I am very happy to announce that I will be joining Williams Racing from 2025 onwards. It is no secret that this year’s driver market has been exceptionally complex for various reasons and that it has taken me some time to announce my decision. However, I am fully confident that Williams is the right place for me to continue my F1 journey and I am extremely proud of joining such a historic and successful team, where many of my childhood heroes drove in the past and made their mark on our sport. The ultimate goal of bringing Williams back to where it belongs, at the front of the grid, is a challenge that I embrace with excitement and positivity. I am convinced that this team has all the right ingredients to make history again and starting on January 1 I will give my absolute best to drive Williams forward alongside every single member of the team.

“I want to thank James Vowles and the entire Board of Williams for their trust and determination. Their solid leadership and convictions have played an important role in my decision-making. I truly believe that the core of every successful team lies amongst their people and their culture. Williams is synonymous with heritage and pure racing, the foundations of the project that lies ahead of us are very strong and I am really looking forward to being part of it starting next year.”

