F1 News: 'Ferrari Shouldn't be Removing Carlos Sainz' Says Schumacher
Lewis Hamilton's recent decision to transition from Mercedes to Ferrari in the 2025 F1 season marks a monumental shift in Formula 1, bringing an end to his long affiliation with Mercedes and shaking up the motorsport landscape. The seven-time world champion's move, however, has raised questions from former driver Ralph Schumacher, who wonders if taking on the champion was the best move for the Scuderia.
Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is pivotal, potentially redefining the Formula 1 competitive field. Regarded as one of the all-time greats, Hamilton is driven by the quest for an eighth title, feeling restricted at Mercedes amid burgeoning favoritism towards teammate George Russell. This high-profile transfer affects the strategic frameworks of both Mercedes and Ferrari, influencing future championship pursuits. Ralf Schumacher criticizes this decision, stressing that Ferrari should have preserved its lineup with Carlos Sainz, who demonstrated strong synergy with Charles Leclerc.
"It's starting to crackle," Schumacher admitted to Formel1.de. "In Monaco, Mercedes only had an update for Russell. Hamilton then indicated that he would be disadvantaged. I understand him a bit, but of course he will leave the team. It will soon be the case that they will concentrate on Russell. At the same time Hamilton is still a world-class driver. Of course he still wants to win an eighth title and he knows very well that that is not possible at the moment at Mercedes."
He continued:
"Carlos Sainz was a good number 1.5 at Ferrari. You can't say he was the second driver, because he was on an equal footing with Charles Leclerc. That's why I thought that line-up was extremely good. I don't know who exactly was the brains behind the transfer, but my feeling is that it should have stayed as it was. Hamilton could have driven for Mercedes for another year or two and then retired."