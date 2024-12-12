F1 News: Ferrari Team Principal Does Not Rule Out Carlos Sainz Return
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed that he does not rule out the possibility of Carlos Sainz returning to the team in the future. Sainz was forced to consider other options on the F1 grid after Ferrari announced its bombshell signing with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for 2025. However, considering the Spaniard's friendly relationship with Ferrari, he may be spotted in red again.
Despite the February announcement of Hamilton's signing with Ferrari, Sainz took nearly six months to finalize the team he would race for in 2025. He was linked to several teams throughout the first half of the season, including Red Bull, Mercedes, Sauber/Audi, and Williams. While there were challenges in signing with the teams mentioned, he eventually chose to sign a multi-year contract with Williams, considering the ambitious plans of team principal James Vowles, whose transparency and commitment to elevate his team to the top won over Sainz.
His signing was confirmed with the Grove outfit just ahead of the summer break. However, his bond with Ferrari, which was a result of a strong partnership over the last four years, was evident after his last race with the outfit at the Yas Marina circuit, leading to reports of his potential comeback in the future.
Speaking to Spanish broadcaster DAZN, as reported by PlanetF1, Vasseur revealed the possibility of Sainz's return to Ferrari in the future. He said:
“Of course. We have already talked a couple of times about this.
“This is a very small world. There are only 10 teams and only six or seven top drivers. You never know what is going to happen in the future, but most of us – both Carlos on his side and us on our side – have to focus on our projects.
“We don’t know what will happen in 2027, 2028, 2029…”
Sainz's father, Carlos Sainz Sr., a rally driver, is said to have helped his son make crucial decisions in his motorsport career. He added:
“Tomorrow is at Williams and the future is unknown to anyone.
“What is clear to me is that as he has shown this year he won’t give up, he will continue to fight and give his all and, in a few years time, we will see where he is going.
“It’s been a nice period. I think he has given everything he had and he has had a difficult year this year. He leaves with his head held high and with a podium, which is important.
“In the future, what he has always done is to keep fighting. Now he is going to a team where he will try to improve the team and take it forward, get good results, and keep fighting in his career to fight for what he really wants, which is a World Championship.”