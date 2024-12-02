F1 News: Ferrari Team Principal Drops Lewis Hamilton Performance Verdict After Qatar GP Troubles
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has given his verdict on Lewis Hamilton's performance in recent races, especially after a disastrous Qatar Grand Prix where Hamilton finished 12th after a stop-and-go penalty for speeding in the pit lane. Vasseur, however, was more interested in what the Mercedes driver did in Las Vegas. The comments arrive ahead of Hamilton's Ferrari move in 2025.
The seven-time world champion faced a tough race in Qatar, marked by multiple setbacks. He received a 5-second penalty for a false start, followed later by a drive-through penalty for speeding in the pit lane under the safety car. The second penalty was particularly costly, as it dropped him to the back of the field and ended his chances of scoring points.
Despite this, Hamilton fought his way back to finish 12th in a car with severe understeer problems. At one point, feeling frustrated after the drive-through penalty, he considered retiring from the race, but his team urged him to continue. His struggles were further compounded by a front-left tire puncture on Lap 34 of 57.
Reflecting on the race and taking responsibility for the challenges he faced, a disappointed Hamilton said:
"It just didn’t really go that great but these things happen. Don’t judge me by how many times I fall but I'm going to get up tomorrow and give it another go.
"The car and I don’t get along really that well. But we were very, very far off in the beginning and we didn’t have enough wing in to start with, the cars were quite different and it wasn’t really great to drive.
"But my fault today so apologies to the team for the false start and then the pit-lane incident."
When asked about the Qatar Grand Prix and whether he was concerned about Hamilton's form with Ferrari next year, future team boss Vasseur dismissed any doubts. He expressed complete confidence in the Briton’s abilities, pointing instead to Hamilton's incredible drive in Las Vegas as proof of his racing prowess.
Starting tenth after a qualifying mistake, Hamilton delivered a phenomenal performance, racing his way through the field to secure a second-place finish. Had there been a few more laps, Hamilton would likely have caught and overtaken his teammate George Russell to claim victory. Vasseur said:
"Not at all.
"I have a look at the 50 laps that he did in Vegas, starting in P10 [10th place], finishing on the gearbox of Russell, I'm not worried at all."