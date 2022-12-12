Frédéric Vasseur is set to become Ferrari team principal at the start of 2023. Although Ferrari have not made any official announcements to confirm this, according to Formu1a.uno, the deal with Vasseur has been finalised.

It was announced shortly after the end of the 2022 F1 season that Mattia Binotto is stepping down from the role at the end of this year, and since then rumours have been circulating over who will take his place. Vasseur has been mentioned a few times as a possible replacement.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc spoke about Vasseur at the FIA Gala on Friday. He said:

"Fred has always been very direct, very honest. And that's something I like about him. If it's him we'll see him in the next few months."

As we wait for an official statement from Ferrari to confirm the appointment, the report states that Vasseur would begin work at Ferrari in the New Year which is when Binotto will have finished his time with the team. There are also reportings of Vassuer purchasing a property near Ferrari's base in Maranello.

Vasseur has had a long career managing Formula-series teams and is currently the CEO and team principal of Alfa Romeo, and there have not been any announcements over who could replace him. He was the Renault F1 team principal from 2016 to 2017, the Sauber F1 team principal from 2017-2018 and has been the Alfa Romeo team principal since 2019.

In a recent interview, a Sauber representative said the team was not surprised by Vasseur's move. They said: