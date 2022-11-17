Skip to main content
F1 News: Ferrari's plan to make huge improvement by addressing Achilles heel

F1 News: Ferrari's plan to make huge improvement by addressing Achilles heel

Reliability will be a key factor for Ferrari.

Reliability will be a key factor for Ferrari.

Ferrari is diverting valuable resources to address one of its biggest vulnerabilities ahead of the 2023 season.

The Italian squad has suffered from persistent operational, reliability and strategic errors, which have proven costly in their overall campaign. 

After the first three rounds, Ferrari's chances of contesting for the Championship seemed almost certain, but a series of self-inflicted losses evaporated the Scuderia's prospects. 

Perhaps most concerningly for Ferrari, their performance and general competitiveness have steadily declined as the season has progressed. 

George Russell's triumph in Brazil for Mercedes is one of many examples where Ferrari has lost ground to its immediate rivals on track.

220064-scuderia-ferrari-austrian-gp-2022-race

Mattia Binotto insists that development on the F1-75 has been sacrificed to focus on 2023, but this does not mean the team's recent regression can be overlooked.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Reliability has become an area of increasing concern at Maranello, with engine failures resulting in costly DNFs in Spain, Baku and Austria. 

According to the F1 journalist Giuliano Duchessa, these fears have prompted Ferrari to run its power units on a lower power setting to minimise the chances of retirement. 

The estimated loss from this reduction in power is 6-7 tenths per lap, an enormous amount for any team - let alone for an outfit which once had title aspirations. 

It is difficult to ratify the accuracy of this calculation, but there is no denying that Ferrari has made reliability a priority ahead of next year.

220056-scuderia-ferrari-austrian-gp-2022-race

With Formula 1's calendar becoming increasingly prolonged, developing a reliable car is paramount for securing consistent points. 

Ferrari appears to have sacrificed its performance to divert its resources towards the 2023 car, which is expected to optimise performance without resulting in reliability issues. 

There is no guarantee Ferrari will rectify their issues from this campaign but considering the team's lack of development this year, there will be pressure on the Scuderia to finally deliver next season.

220066-scuderia-ferrari-french-gp-race
News

F1 News: Ferrari's plan to make huge improvement by addressing Achilles heel

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Mick garage
News

F1 News: Mick Schumacher releases emotional statement after Haas exit

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
nico huulkenberg
News

F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg joins Haas F1 Team

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
mick garagee
News

F1 News: Mick Schumacher will leave Haas at the end of 2022

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
mclaren livery
News

F1 News: McLaren Comes Under Fire Ahead Of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

By Lydia Mee
M343560
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Willing To Sacrifice Record For Mercedes Team At Abu Dhabi GP

By Lydia Mee
vettel seb
News

F1 News: Aston Martin won't have any number one driver in 2023

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202205290598_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

F1 News: Former F1 Driver Questions Max Verstappen's Future

By Lydia Mee