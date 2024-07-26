F1 News: FIA Announces Big Change For Spa-Francorchamps Ahead Of Belgian GP
As Formula 1 heads to the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, the FIA has implemented a significant change to the track. The Drag Reduction System (DRS) zone along the Kemmel Straight has been shortened, reducing the advantage provided by the DRS and potentially altering race dynamics at the iconic circuit.
The DRS zone following the uphill Eau Rouge-Raidillon section of the track has been shortened by 75 meters. This adjustment is intended to make overtaking more challenging on the long and popular Kemmel Straight, thus reducing the time drivers can keep their rear wings open.
By shortening the DRS zone, the FIA aims to improve the strategic element of overtaking, requiring drivers to be more precise and skilled in their moves. The governing body initially implemented the longer DRS zone in recent years to encourage high-speed overtaking.
However, the move received extensive criticism for making overtaking too easy on the long and popular Kemmel Straight, prompting the recent adjustment to balance the challenge and maintain competitive integrity.
Additionally, a portion of the track has been resurfaced, introducing new challenges relating to tire management. In total, Spa-Francorchamps features two DRS zones. While the first DRS zone on the Kemmel Straight has been shortened by 75 meters, meaning its activation point is now significantly further from the exit of Raidillon, the second DRS zone remains unchanged. This second zone is located along the start-finish straight. These modifications are expected to add a layer of complexity to the race, testing both driver skill and team strategy.
The future of Formula 1 at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium remains uncertain, with the current contract set to expire in 2025. While there has been talk of an annual alternation with Zandvoort, the organizers of the Belgian Grand Prix are skeptical about this arrangement materializing. The potential changes leave fans and teams alike wondering about the continuity of racing at this historic venue.