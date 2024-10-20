F1 News: FIA Clarifies Late Lando Norris Penalty in Austin
Lando Norris was handed a late-race 5-second penalty which cost him the third position to Max Verstappen. The FIA has now released an official document to confirm why the McLaren driver's overtake move was illegal.
Competing fiercely in the later stages, Norris received a five-second penalty following a contested overtake on Max Verstappen at Turn 12.
Norris aimed to carry out the overtake on Verstappen by going around him on the outside. This tactic, however, resulted in Norris exiting the defined track area as Verstappen firmly maintained his line, leaving Norris no option but to leave the track.
The FIA claimed that the Red Bull driver was ahead at the apex, so Norris was not forced off the track, meaning that he left the track and gained a position. The official letter from the stewards explains:
"No / Driver: 4 - Lando Norris
"Competitor: McLaren Formula 1 Team
"Fact: Car 4 left the track at turn 12 and gained a lasting advantage.
"Infringement: Breach of Article 33.3 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.
"Decision: 5-second time penalty.
"Reason: The Stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video and in-car video evidence.
"Car 4 was overtaking Car 1 on the outside, but was not level with Car 1 at the apex. Therefore under the Driving Standards Guidelines, Car 4 had lost the “right” to the corner. Accordingly, as Car 4 left the track and returned in front of Car 1, it is deemed to be a case of leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage.
"A 5 second penalty is imposed instead of the 10 second penalty recommended in the guidelines because, having committed to the overtaking move on the outside, the driver of Car 4 had little alternative other than to leave the track because of the proximity of Car 1, which had also left the track.
"In view of the above, we determine that this will not count as a track limit “strike” for Car 4.
"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."
2024 Austin Grand Prix Results
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Carlos Sainz
3. Max Verstappen
4. Lando Norris (after penalty applied)
5. Oscar Piastri
6. George Russell
7. Sergio Perez
8. Nico Hulkenberg
9. Liam Lawson
10. Franco Colapinto
11. Kevin Magnussen
12. Pierre Gasly
13. Fernando Alonso
14. Yuki Tsunoda
15. Lance Stroll
16. Alex Albon
17. Valtteri Bottas
18. Esteban Ocon
19. Zhou Guanyu
20. Lewis Hamilton - DNF