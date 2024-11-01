F1 News: FIA Confirms Max Verstappen Penalty For Brazilian GP
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the upcoming Brazilian Grand Prix, as confirmed by the FIA. The governing body of Formula 1 has announced that Verstappen will incur a five-place grid penalty due to the installation of a new internal combustion engine.
The decision to replace the engine follows weeks of uncertainty surrounding Verstappen's Honda power unit's condition. After experiencing earlier technical difficulties that necessitated new parts, the team opted to introduce a new internal combustion engine.
Earlier in the season, the Dutch driver had already faced a 10-place grid penalty at the Belgian Grand Prix. However, the focus by Red Bull to replace only the internal combustion engine, while keeping other components intact, kept the penalty to a minimum.
With only a few rounds remaining in the 2024 season, each race bears significant weight for the drivers and constructors. Red Bull is currently positioned in the third position, 25 points behind Ferrari in the Constructors' Championship.
The FIA has confirmed the penalty in an official letter, stating:
"The following Power Unit element has been used: 6th Internal Combustion Engine (ICE).
"Infringement: Breach of Article 28.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.
"Decision: 5 grid place penalty for the Race.
"Reason: The penalty is imposed in accordance with Article 42.3 (d).
The use of each additional element in this case carries a 5 grid place penalty (ref Article 28.3).
Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.
"Decisions of the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines and evidence presented."
Verstappen is currently holding onto the top spot in the Drivers' Championship. However, in recent weeks he has seen strong pressure from McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
2024 F1 Drivers' Championship: Current Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 362 points
2. Lando Norris - 315 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 291 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 251 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 240 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 189 points
7. George Russell - 177 points
8. Sergio Perez - 150 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 31 points
11. Lance Stroll - 24 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points
14. Alex Albon - 12 points
15. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
16. Pierre Gasly - 9 points
17. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
18. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
19. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
20. Liam Lawson - 2 points
21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points