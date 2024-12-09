F1 News: FIA Confirms Max Verstappen Will Serve Community Service Penalty In Africa
Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has confirmed that Max Verstappen will serve a penalty for swearing during a press conference held over the Singapore Grand Prix weekend. The penalty, consisting of a one-day community service assignment, will be fulfilled in Rwanda. This coincides with the FIA annual awards ceremony in Kigali on December 13, where the top three drivers in the Drivers' Standings will gather to celebrate the season's achievements.
Controversy erupted at the Marina Bay Street Circuit when Verstappen dropped the F-bomb in frustration with his RB20 F1 car. This occurred despite FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's prior advice urging drivers to avoid swearing on live broadcasts. Verstappen's disregard for the warning led to a penalty being imposed.
The penalty followed Verstappen's tense interactions with the media during the race weekend, where he gave short responses and chose to hold his own press conference outdoors in the paddock, bypassing traditional media engagements.
Now though, the FIA has clarified that the four-time world champion will fulfill his obligation during his time in Rwanda, where he will engage with junior competitors in a grassroots development program led by the Rwanda Automobile Club. His contribution will focus on working with the FIA Affordable Cross Car, a vehicle constructed in Rwanda as part of the program's efforts to promote accessible motorsport opportunities.
The governing body released a statement after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, which read:
“The FIA has announced the details of Max Verstappen’s 'work of public interest' duty linked to the stewards’ penalty for the use of unacceptable language during the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix drivers' press conference.
“Verstappen will travel to the FIA Awards Ceremony, which takes place as part of the General Assemblies next week in Kigali, Rwanda to collect his fourth consecutive FIA Formula 1 World Championship trophy.
“While in Kigali he will undertake some work with junior competitors as part of the grassroots development programme organised by the Rwanda Automobile Club [RAC].
“The activity will involve an FIA Affordable Cross Car, which was built locally in Rwanda by the RAC from blueprints provided by the FIA.
“Design blueprints for the Level 2 category Affordable Cross Car project have been delivered to the global network of 147 National Sporting Authorities [ASNs].”
In addition to Verstappen, the FIA awards ceremony will also see the attendance of Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc, who secured second and third place in the Drivers' Standings.