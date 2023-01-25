The FIA have confirmed that it will be mandatory in the 2023 season for all drivers to wear a helmet camera after they signed a deal with Racing Force Group.

Spanish driver Fernando Alonso first gave the helmet camera a go in one of the practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix and was an instant with fans getting an additional insight into the racing.

The FIA confirmed the news back in August that all 20 twenty drivers on the grid will have the new technology, but it has now been confirmed which provider they have teamed up with. The original statement from the FIA in August read:

"Following the trialling of the latest generation of helmet cameras over recent events, they have proved to be a great success, generating significant positive feedback from fans as a valuable addition to the broadcast of grands prix. "Therefore, it was proposed and unanimously approved to update the 2023 technical regulations, mandating the use of these helmet cameras for all drivers from 2023 onwards."

In the latest statement, the FIA confirmed that Italian company Racing Force Group will be providing the camera which weighs less than two grams and is smaller than one centimetre in diameter.

The statement announces the partnership and the aptly named camera "The Driver's Eye". It reads: