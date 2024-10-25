F1 News: FIA Hands Rookie Driver Penalty After Mexico FP1 Blunder
Rookie driver Robert Shwartzman has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the next race he takes part in after overtaking under a yellow flag during the first free practice session in Mexico.
Shwartzman, driving for Sauber as part of the mandated rookie tests, made a notable error. He overtook Yuki Tsunoda at Turn 9 while yellow flags were being displayed—a clear breach of the International Sporting Code. Specifically, his actions contravened Appendix H, Article 2.5.5.b, which explicitly prohibits any overtakes in yellow flag zones due to the heightened risk they pose.
A stewards' panel, led by Tim Mayer and composed of well-regarded figures such as Loic Bacquelaine, Johnny Herbert, and Alfonso Ores Trigueros, deliberated on the incident and delivered a decision consistent with normal sanctions for such infractions. The official statement from the FIA explains:
"No / Driver: 97 - Robert Shwartzman
Competitor: Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Session: Practice 1
"Fact: Overtaking under yellow flags.
Infringement: Breach of Appendix H, Article 2.5.5 b) of the International Sporting Code.
Decision: Drop of 5 grid positions for the next Race in which the driver participates.
"Reason:
The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 97 (Robert Shwartzman), team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, team radio and in-car video evidence.
"Following the incident at T9 Shwartzman passed a single waved yellow, and a double yellow flag before overtaking Tsunoda in the yellow zone while traveling at speed.
"The penalty is the usual penalty for passing under a double yellow, and while the Stewards recognize that the driver is not scheduled to start the race, they have applied the consistent penalty.
"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.
"Decisions of the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines and evidence presented."
While Shwartzman was not scheduled to officially start the race, the penalty carries over and affects his grid position the next time he participates in an event, which is standard practice.
Mexican Grand Prix: Free Practice 1 Results
1. George Russell, Mercedes
2. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
3. Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB
4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
6. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
7. Esteban Ocon, Alpine
8. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
9. Liam Lawson, VCARB
10. Sergio Perez, Red Bull
11. Franco Colapinto, Williams
12. Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes (Replacing Lewis Hamilton)
13. Pato O'Ward, McLaren (Replacing Lando Norris)
14. Kevin Magnussen, Haas
15. Pierre Gasly, Alpine
16. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
17. Alex Albon, Williams
18. Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin (Replacing Fernando Alonso)
19. Robert Schwartzman, Sauber (Replacing Zhou Guanyu)
20. Oliver Bearman, Ferrari (Replacing Charles Leclerc)