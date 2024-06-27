F1 News: FIA Introduces AI In Big Austrian GP Change
The Formula 1 governing body, the FIA, has announced significant modifications at the Red Bull Ring, enhancing track limit enforcement during the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix. This revision follows an overwhelming number of infractions last year, where penalties were eventually handed to eight drivers for a total of 12 violations, only confirmed hours after the race due to the immense amount of possible infringements.
In a groundbreaking move, the FIA has implemented AI technology to monitor and swiftly report track limit violations. This system features a blue line painted between the main track white line and the exit curb at various corners, enabling the AI to detect when a car completely exits the track. Any incident where all four wheels cross the white line and reach the blue line is automatically captured and relayed to race control, thus expediting the review process.
Additionally, the oversight and response capabilities during the Grand Prix will be enhanced by five personnel stationed at the FIA’s Remote Operations Center (ROC) in Geneva. This setup is expected to augment the efficiency of race control, ensuring that all actions on track are closely monitored and swiftly addressed.
On top of this, to combat the recurring issue of track limits, the FIA has also installed 2.5-meter wide gravel traps outside Turns 9 and 10. Although the decision ultimately lies with the circuit authorities, it reflects a proactive approach in addressing the violations from the previous year. Another change has been made to the exit curb at Turn 4, which has been narrowed, pulling the gravel trap closer to the track edge.
The implementation of these technologies and structural changes is poised to streamline operations and enforce regulations more consistently. As F1 continues to integrate advanced technology into its operations, the enhancements at the Austrian Grand Prix could set a new standard for how the sport handles regulation compliance.