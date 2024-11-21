F1 News: FIA Introduces Last-Minute Rule Change Ahead Of Las Vegas Grand Prix
Based on a complaint from Red Bull, Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has banned all teams from adopting protection measures on the skid blocks that make contact with the race track in the ground effect cars.
The preservation of skid blocks, which are planks located beneath an F1 car’s floor, has gained greater significance in modern Formula 1 with ground-effect aerodynamics since downforce is now heavily influenced by how close teams can set their cars to the track surface. With lower ride heights offering improved lap times, cars running too low also face a high risk of excessive wear on the plank as it repeatedly scrapes against the asphalt.
According to a report by Auto Motor und Sport, approximately half the grid, including Mercedes, Ferrari, and Haas, is believed to have adopted a method to safeguard the skid blocks on the underside of their cars. This approach involved using the fastening screw at the rear of the skid block as a cushioning mechanism, effectively protecting the plank from excessive wear. Anticipating a potential protest from Red Bull, the FIA took a proactive approach by notifying teams ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix that the practice was now prohibited, effective immediately.
The FIA issued a technical directive in response to concerns raised by Red Bull, which argued that attempts to protect the plank, viewed by some teams as exploiting a regulatory loophole, were in fact a breach of the rules. Interestingly, McLaren, like the Milton Keynes outfit, has refrained from utilizing this approach.
The plank wear issue came to light at the 2023 United States Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton, who had finished second, and Charles Leclerc, who secured the sixth spot, were disqualified after their cars failed post-race scrutineering. Both challengers were found to have violated the 10mm minimum plank depth requirement, resulting in their exclusion from the final results. The two drivers had breached Article 3.5.9 e) of the 2023 Formula 1 technical regulations, which states:
“The thickness of the plank assembly measured normal to the lower surface must be 10mm [plus or minus] 0.2mm and must be uniform when new.
“A minimum thickness of 9mm will be accepted due to wear, and conformity to this provision will be checked at the peripheries of the designated holes.”
The stewards explained that the issue was caused by a combination of the bumpy track surface at the USGP, despite the resurfacing of Turns 12 and 14-16. In addition, the sprint race is also said to have contributed to the excessive plank wear, since parc fermé rules kick in after the one hour of free practice on Friday afternoon, which locks in the car setups.