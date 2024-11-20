F1 News: FIA Investigation Sparks Explosive Rift Between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has targeted Red Bull chief Christian Horner following the December 2023 FIA investigation involving him and his wife, Susie Wolff. Horner chose not to sign a statement supporting the couple, even though all other team principals had done so, confirming that they had not made any complaints about them to the FIA. Toto stated that one "can't rely on what Horner says."
All team principals united in support when Susie, managing director of the all-female F1 Academy, faced scrutiny from the FIA. The governing body launched an investigation into a potential conflict of interest after an unnamed source claimed Susie had shared confidential technical information with her husband, Toto. In response to these allegations, the Wolffs filed a criminal complaint against the FIA.
The FIA soon called off the investigation, but Toto hasn't forgotten Horner's reaction to the ordeal. In an interview with The Guardian about the incident, which unfolded after the 2023 season, the Mercedes chief shared the details. He said:
“I can take lots of sh*t.
“I’m used to it. But if your wife is being dragged into a conflict she has nothing to do with, and her reputation is immaculate, that’s where the fun stops.
“But the response was great. I didn’t make a single phone call to any team. Fred took it into his hands and said: ‘This is just so unfair. From Guenther Steiner [the former Haas team principal] to James Vowles [the head of Williams], everybody jumped on to this. They were all ready, but for Christian, to sign a document in our support.”
“As far as I understand it he said: ‘I’m having my own Sky interview and I’m going to say I’m not part of it. I’m not signing the document.’ The other nine teams said: ‘Fine.’ But obviously he was advised that wouldn’t look great and he should be part of the statement.
“In the second iteration, he tried to get the word ‘official’ in the statement. He wanted a note to say that no one [among the team principals] officially complained to the FIA. The other teams said: ‘Fine. We do our declaration and you do your own.’ At the end, he signed it.”
When asked if he would talk to Horner, Toto said:
“No. I don’t think you can rely on what he says.I think [Susie] was collateral damage and lots of it was out of disrespect for her achievements as a female racing driver and as a contributor to change. It was also trying to cause sh*t to me by disrespecting my wife, diminishing the painful journey she went through to achieve what she did in and outside the car.”