Skip to main content
F1 News: FIA look to shorten DRS zones to stop "easy" overtakes

F1 News: FIA look to shorten DRS zones to stop "easy" overtakes

The FIA wants overtaking to be more of a challenge.

The FIA wants overtaking to be more of a challenge.

The FIA is considering making DRS zones shorter in 2023 to prevent overtaking from becoming too easy for drivers. 

One of the fundamental issues Formula 1 faced ahead of the 2022 regulations was the issue of overtaking, which was made extremely difficult with the prominence of dirty air. 

Although more overtakes do not guarantee a more interesting spectacle, the difficulties drivers faced in following other cars negatively impacted the sport's overall competitiveness and entertainment. 

The 2021 season was one of the most exciting and fiercely contested in recent memory, but promoting overtaking was still firmly on the agenda ahead of 2022. 

The dirty air effect was significantly lessened in 2022, as drivers could far more easily follow each other, overtake and compete for track position. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With this in mind, as quoted by motorsport.com, the FIA's technical director has explained why DRS zones could be shortened to prevent overtakes from becoming too easy:

"In some races, we may well need to actually reduce the DRS zones.

220061-abu-dhabi-gp-saturday

"We don't want overtaking to be, as we say, inevitable or actually easy. It still has to be a fight. 

"If it happens too quickly, if you just see a car approaching and then going by and disappearing, it's actually worse than being at the back and fighting."

There is a very fine line between allowing for better wheel-to-wheel racing and making DRS overtakes too easy for the drivers. 

Overtakes should certainly be a challenge rather than a formality, so it remains unclear whether F1 can successfully strike this balance. 

SI202209040896_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Dutch GP will continue at Zandvoort until 2025

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
seb vettel
News

F1 News: Sebastian Vettel Buys Back His Own Sidepod As Team Auctions It Off

By Lydia Mee
220028-sao-paulo-grand-prix-friday
News

F1 News: FIA look to shorten DRS zones to stop "easy" overtakes

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211201885_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Pierre Gasly delivers bad news to Yuki Tsunoda - "He's got a speeding ticket"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
vettel sebastian
News

F1 News: Sebastian Vettel receives Lifetime Achievement Award

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M314683 (1)
News

F1 News: George Russell uninterested in Hamilton comparisons  - "I'm not going to celebrate finishing P4"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211130429_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Sprint race locations for the 2023 season revealed

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
mick at canada
News

F1 News: Mick Schumacher reveals setup struggles at Haas

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang