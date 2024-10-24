F1 News: FIA Makes Last-Minute Change To 2024 Mexican Grand Prix
The FIA has implemented a last-minute change to the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix by altering the DRS zones.
This adjustment focuses on the main straight of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit. The decision comes after feedback from the 2023 race suggested that overtaking had become overly simplistic along this stretch of the track.
The principal change involves shortening the DRS zone on the main straight by 75 meters. The activation point of the DRS in this zone will now commence at 240 meters from the start of the straight, as opposed to the previous position of 165 meters.
Historically, the FIA has been responsive to feedback from various stakeholders, including drivers and teams. This year's change aligns with ongoing efforts to dynamically adjust DRS zones based on race outcomes and feedback. For example, the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix featured an extended DRS zone designed to foster more overtaking opportunities.
In addition to the main straight adjustments, the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will retain its three DRS zones for the 2024 event. Apart from the revised main straight zone, the other two consist of one between Turns 3 and 4, activating 115 meters after Turn 3, and another between Turns 11 and 12, with activation beginning 80 meters after Turn 11.
The Mexican Grand Prix weekend will be kicking off tomorrow with the first two free practice sessions, the second of which will be an 90 minutes rather then 60 due to a Pirelli tire test. The third and final practice session which take place on Saturday followed by Qualifying later in the day and the Grand Prix on Sunday.
Heading into the race, Max Verstappen leads the Drivers' Championship with a 57-point lead over Lando Norris. McLaren leads the Constructors' Championship by 40 points with Red Bull in second.
2024 F1 Drivers' Championship: Current Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 354 points
2. Lando Norris - 297 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 275 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 247 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 215 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 177 points
7. George Russell - 167 points
8. Sergio Perez - 150 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 29 points
11. Lance Stroll - 24 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Kevin Magnussen - 8 points
16. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
17. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
18. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
19. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
20. Liam Lawson - 2 points
21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
2024 F1 Constructors' Championship: Current Standings
1. McLaren - 544 points
2. Red Bull Racing - 504 points
3. Ferrari - 496 points
4. Mercedes - 344 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. Haas - 38 points
7. VCARB - 36 points
8. Williams - 17 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points