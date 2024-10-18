F1 News: FIA Makes Last-Minute Changes to Austin GP
The FIA has made last-minute changes to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) ahead of the Austin Grand Prix.
The adjustments come as a response to persistent concerns relating to the track's condition, notably from prominent drivers such as Max Verstappen.
COTA has long been a staple of the Formula 1 racing calendar. However, the 2023 edition of the U.S. GP exposed some glaring issues. COTA's bumpy surface led to significant challenges, including the unfortunate retirement of Fernando Alonso from the race and the subsequent disqualifications of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc for violations related to excessive car underneath wear.
Verstappen notably criticized the track last year, claiming:
"It needs to be redone because at the moment it feels like it's better suited to a rally car. I'm jumping and bouncing around.
"In an F1 car probably you don't even see it as much because, of course, we are glued to the ground because of the downforce, but the bumps and jumps that we have in some places, this is way too much. I don't think it's F1 level.
"I love this track. Honestly, the layout is amazing but we definitely need new tarmac and it needs to be a lot smoother for the coming years, because we already asking for this for I think quite a few years, and it's not really been done."
The acknowledged shortcomings led to an extensive resurfacing project at COTA. Race promoter Bobby Epstein confirmed that these changes were influenced by driver input, particularly noting Verstappen's poignant criticism. Epstein explained to the media:
"It was mainly to get rid of the bumps. Some of that track was 12 years old, so it was time. I know Max gave it a pretty poor review last year, so I hope we hear something positive. I'm certain we're going to hear, 'This is like a totally new track. It's fantastic'."
Commenting on the need for COTA to accommodate other racing series such as MotoGP, Epstein continued:
"There are some areas where it's hard because, if you run MotoGP and F1 on the same track, one wants gravel in an area where another one wouldn't. You can't have both, and you can't cut into the track and put in gravel, then flip it back and hope it stays watertight when you have clay underneath it. So there are some back and forth challenges to it."
On top of the resurfacing, the DRS zone on the back straight has also been shortened by 95m.