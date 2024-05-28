F1 News: FIA Makes U-Turn on Andretti's Formula One Bid
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently shifted his stance on Michael Andretti’s Formula 1 team proposal, advising him to purchase an existing team rather than join a new one. This comes after Andretti's initial plan to enter the sport with Cadillac by 2026 was turned down by F1 authorities.
After the Monaco Grand Prix, Sulayem suggested that Michael Andretti, who had faced rejection in his bid to introduce a new, 11th team into Formula 1 with Cadillac by 2026 by Formula One Management, should consider acquiring an existing team instead.
Despite initial approval by the FIA back in October, Formula One Management (FOM), supervised by Liberty Media, subsequently rejected the proposal, arguing it wouldn't meaningfully enhance the sport’s value. This tug-of-war between the FIA and FOM reflects deeper conflicts within Formula 1's governance, centering on how best to manage the sport's growth while preserving its elite competitive nature.
The contradiction between FIA's earlier acceptance and FOM's later dismissal of Andretti’s proposal portrays the ongoing complexities in expanding the F1 grid. During the high-profile Monaco Grand Prix, Ben Sulayem’s public stance symbolized a significant, possibly transformative, moment in this contentious debate.
Speaking to Reuters during the Monaco Grand Prix, as quoted by Autosport, Sulayem commented:
"I have no doubt FOM and Liberty [Media] would love to see other teams as long as they are OEMs.
"I would advise [Andretti] to go and buy another team, not to come as the 11th team.
"I feel that some teams need to be refreshed. What is better? To have 11 teams as a number or 10 and they are strong?
"I still believe we should have more teams but not any teams. The right teams. It’s not about the number, it’s about the quality."
He continued:
"Without mentioning names, there are teams which are struggling. Struggling with performance, struggling even with management.
"It’s about having the right team, not to lose a chance or an opportunity where someone like GM with a PU is coming to Formula 1.
"Imagine the impact. We have three races in America. We have such a huge fan base. But we don’t have a proper [US] team. I’m so happy to have Ford in [with Red Bull] but imagine having GM and imagine having [more] American drivers."