F1 News: FIA President Claps Back At Drivers' Open Letter - 'None Of Their Business'
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem addressed several key topics in a candid interview, including the concerns raised by Formula 1 drivers over recent departures within the governing body, such as former race director Niels Wittich. Responding to the Grand Prix Drivers' Association's (GPDA) inquiry about how fine revenues were being utilized, Ben Sulayem disclosed the allocated amounts but firmly urged drivers to concentrate on racing, asserting that such matters were "none of their business."
The GPDA released an open letter on November 7th, addressed to Ben Sulayem, seeking clarity on how the fine amount was used for the sport and on changes occurring within the FIA. In addition, the letter also addressed the president policing driver appearances, something the drivers were not in agreement with.
The director of the GPDA, George Russell also questioned the stability of the governing body considering the recent exits of Wittich, new F2 race director Janette Tan, and senior F1 steward Tim Mayer. When asked about answers that the GPDA was seeking, Ben Sulayem bluntly told Motorsport.com:
“None of their business. Sorry.
“With all respect, I am a driver. I respect the drivers. Let them go and concentrate on what they do best, which is race.
“But okay, you want to know how much we paid in grassroots? I'll give you: 10.3 million [euro] we invested in grassroots last year. I think that's a lot of money. In '24, up to now, over 10 million. Back in grassroots. In karting.”
Ben Sulayem stressed that this was a matter of the FIA and all decisions would be taken for the benefit of the organization. He added:
“This is our business. We'll do whatever is good for the FIA. So it's really none of people's business to interfere in ours. It's the results that we produce.”
It was then put to him on F1 drivers seeking clarity about Wittich's sacking, especially when three more races remained in the 2024 season at the time of the announcement. The FIA president refused to give any answers but went on to say:
“Do we have to tell them? When something in the teams changes, do they tell us? No, they don't. Nobody has to. We have the rules, we follow our rules. We don't follow someone else's rule. Simple as this.”
Ben Sulayem feels he does not have to reveal everything that is being done in the FIA to the media when asked about the recent controversies surrounding the governing body. He added:
“I mean, with the media, with all respect, why do I have to answer everything?
“I have a responsibility towards my members and towards the sport.
“I'm not a person who will go and wake up in the morning, go and look at the media. The media are good, but they don't have votes in the FIA.
“I have been elected to fix the FIA, and I am fixing it. I am very happy with our new team. Very happy.”
Addressing the recent exits, Ben Sulayem said the FIA was hiring more people than before. He said:
“You know what? I am very optimistic about the FIA.
“I am so happy with our position now. I can only see good things.
“And by the way, do you know 64 employees joined us in 2023, for your information? And 92 in 2024.”