F1 News: FIA President Reveals Questioning By Department Of Justice After Andretti Cadillac Backlash
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem disclosed that he was questioned by the Department of Justice earlier this year after Formula One Management rejected Andretti Cadillac's initial bid and admitted the arduous challenges he went through. The proposal was later approved following General Motors' announcement of a more significant role in the partnership. The new team, set to compete under the Cadillac name, is scheduled to join Formula 1 in 2026.
Initially, Formula 1 teams and FOM were against the idea of having an eleventh team, though the regulations allow up to 12 teams. Thus, the FIA came under criticism after it cleared Andretti Cadillac to join the sport. FOM eventually blocked its entry, arguing it would not bring sufficient value to the sport. In response, the American outfit escalated the matter by urging the Department of Justice to investigate whether the decision constituted a potential antitrust violation.
Ben Sulayem shared the difficulties he faced during the process, describing the experience as going through "hell." When asked how important it was for Cadillac to enter the sport, the FIA president told Motorsport.com:
“It is very important. I was sent to hell and then came back. That's the bottom line. I was sent to hell….”
Ben Sulayem revealed that he was questioned by the DOJ, followed by a lengthy and challenging process undertaken by his team. He added:
“Of course, I had a meeting with them [the DOJ].
“And I was questioned. I have nothing to hide.
“I'm an elected president. So they elected me for a reason, and I was elected based on governance, democracy and transparency. So we did what the FIA did, and I am proud of what the team did.
“Yes, it went through a lot of process, due process, due diligence, all of that. Then it came to the point where we are hoping that we can overcome all of these differences and get them in a smoother way.”
The FIA president recognized the differences in how FOM operates but was satisfied that the eleventh team was ultimately approved to join the sport. He continued:
“Of course, FOM have their own process.
"I do respect their process, it's different.
“They look at the commercial side, we look at the sporting side and we work together. We work together all the way.”
He added:
“I'm happy, really. I feel it's a win for motorsport, for Formula 1, for the FIA, for FOM, for the teams, for the fans, and for motorsport in general.
“It's not for me or anything. No, not at all. I don't see it that way. People say that. No, believe me. I only see it as a success for motorsport in general and sustaining the business.”