F1 News: FIA Releases Statement After Team Accused Of Illegal Car Modifications
Concerns are mounting over allegations that an anonymous Formula 1 team has been secretly altering the ride height of its cars between qualifying sessions and race day, a violation of the sport's technical regulations. The matter was reported to the FIA by several teams after suspicions arose that the team had been violating parc ferme rules to carry out illegal modifications.
As a result, the governing body is expected to act on the reports during this weekend's United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Details emerged that the anonymous team had been modifying the gap of the T-tray or the front bib. By doing so, the team can alter the ride height of its F1 cars for single-lap performance during low-fuel runs in qualifying, and also fulfill the ideal requirements of a heavier race setup. Even a small modification in ride height can alter performance by quite a margin.
Reports surfaced when Autosport revealed that multiple teams have been in talks with the FIA over the past few weeks, raising suspicions that an unnamed team might have discovered a clever method to modify front bib clearance between qualifying and race day.
Speculation suggests that a team may have engineered its car to allow the front bib, or T-tray, to be adjusted from within the cockpit. There is also a possibility that the modification could also be made by a mechanic during routine checks between qualifying and the race, without drawing attention from external observers.
Teams were reportedly alerted to this potential issue after noticing design details of all cars, including open-source components, being uploaded to FIA servers, which are accessible to all competitors. The FIA has acknowledged the concerns and plans to enhance its inspections at this weekend's race in Austin. Although any device that modifies the front bib during parc ferme would be illegal, the governing body stated that there is no concrete evidence to suggest any team has employed such a tactic.
Effective immediately, the FIA would implement new procedures in Austin to monitor closely the characteristics of the front bib, potentially introducing seals on any mechanism that could adjust the T-tray angle. This move aims to prevent any unauthorized modifications during parc ferme.
Formula 1's technical regulations clearly state that making such alterations that influence the aerodynamic configuration of the car, with the exception of the front wing, when the car is in parc ferme, is a violation of the rules.
Article 40.2 of F1’s Technical Regulations only allows changes to the front wing. It states:
“The aerodynamic set up of the front wing may be adjusted using the existing parts. No parts may be added, removed or replaced.”
Article 40.9 adds: “A competitor may not modify any part on the car.”
Speaking on the matter, an FIA spokesperson said:
“Any adjustment to the front bib clearance during parc ferme conditions is strictly prohibited by the regulations.
“While we have not received any indication of any team employing such a system, the FIA remains vigilant in our ongoing efforts to enhance the policing of the sport.
“As part of this, we have implemented procedural adjustments to ensure that front bib clearance cannot be easily modified.
“In some cases, this may involve the application of a seal to provide further assurance of compliance.”