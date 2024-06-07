F1 News: FIA Reveals Last-Minute Changes To Canadian Grand Prix
The FIA has rolled out a variety of adjustments to the track and its operations for the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix. These last-minute changes extend from track limits and corners to DRS zones and pitlane protocols.
The FIA's recent directive has provided specific instructions on how racers should approach the Montreal circuit's most challenging bends and chicanes. Drivers tackling Turn 9 or Turn 14 must navigate to the left of a tangible orange bollard on the exit and are prohibited from rejoining the track until the end of the asphalt run-off, ensuring a clear and safe re-entry onto the racing line. Similarly, a misjudged corner at Turn 1 directs drivers to continue along the run-off and re-enter just before Turn 2, establishing a consistent and regulated approach for recovery across vital track sections.
Enhancing the strategic element of the race, the positions of the Drag Reduction System (DRS) zones and their detection points have been meticulously adjusted. The first DRS zone's activation begins shortly after Turn 7, with subsequent zones allowing for a rear wing adjustment post Turn 12 and again following Turn 14.
The Montreal circuit has not only been resurfaced entirely but also features crucial modifications. Notable changes include the lowering of the track segment between Turns 7 and 8, facilitating improved clearance under the Concorde Bridge. Additionally, the kerbs have been entirely replaced, maintaining their original dimensions but likely offering a different tactile feedback.
The FIA has implemented refined practice start protocols within the pit lane, designating specific areas and procedures for executing starts safely. This not only minimizes potential disruptions during critical pre-race preparations but also clarifies the rules of conduct in the pitlane's fast lane, where overtaking remains strictly controlled to prevent accidents and ensure fairness among competitors.
The full list of changes from the FIA is as follows.
- The track has been fully resurfaced.
- All kerbs have been replaced with new kerbs of the same specifications.
- The track surface between Turn 7 and Turn 8 has been lowered to increase the clearance between track and the Concorde Bridge to min. 4.0 m.
- The opening before Turn 2 on LHS at Pit Exit has been moved a few meters further downstream.
- The access road into Turn 5 and Turn 7 has been asphalted.
- The run-off at Turn 8 has been rebuild with asphalt and grass. The walls have been realigned.
- The grasscrete behind the kerb in Turn 1, Turn 3 and Turn 6 has been replaced with concrete.
- All walls have been realigned to guarantee 1.0 m height.
- The walls at pit exit have realigned on LHS at Pit Exit.
- The debris fence on LHS after Turn 11 has been upgraded to 3.5 m height.
- All TSP have a min. height of 2.5 m.
- The white line between Turn 2 and Turn 3 on LHS has been moved closer to the wall (1.8 m).
- The white line between Turn 7 and Turn 8 on LHS has been moved closer to the wall (1.8 m)