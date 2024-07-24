F1 News: FIA Reveals Testing Changes For 2026 Season
The FIA has announced that 2026 pre-season testing for the new generation of Formula 1 cars will span three separate events over nine days. This extended testing period is designed to accommodate the completely new regulations and allow teams ample time to test and fine-tune their cars for this new era of the sport.
The governing body announced the decision of the F1 commission today, stating that the points system in Formula 1 will remain unchanged for the 2025 season. It was proposed earlier that 11th and 12th race finishes should be included within the points, but a unanimous decision rejected the proposal.
However, one rule change for the 2025 season involves an increase in the car's minimum weight limit, which has been raised by 2 kilograms, from 798 kilograms to 800 kilograms. This adjustment aligns with the new regulation increasing the minimum weight of drivers from 80 kilograms to 82 kilograms, a change implemented 'in the interests of driver well-being'.
Regarding pre-season testing for the 2026 cars, a meeting will be held later this year to finalize additional details. The FIA has confirmed that all concerned parties are on track to meet the set objectives and finalize the regulations, ensuring a smooth transition to the new era of Formula 1. The governing body said in a statement:
“The overall strategic objectives of the 2026 Regulations were reiterated setting out that the overriding aim is to achieve fast and closer racing that will continue to engage and excite fans.
“An update was provided on the timeline of the 2026 Regulations covering Technical, Sporting, Financial, and Environmental matters and that the ongoing collaboration led by the FIA with all the teams was on track to meet the objectives and moving in the right direction for the finalisation of the regulations.
“Following further discussions during upcoming Technical and Sporting Advisory Committees, an update on the 2026 Regulations relating to sporting and technical regulations will be presented at the World Motor Sport Council on October 17.
“An extraordinary F1 Commission meeting will take place on October 2 to discuss 2026 matters.”