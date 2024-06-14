F1 News: FIA Rule Change Sparks Fan Outrage As They Highlight 'Undervalued' Driver
The recent amendment to the FIA International Sporting Code, which now permits exceptionally talented 17-year-old drivers to qualify for a super license, has sparked outrage amongst some fans. This decision, particularly spotlighting rising talent Andrea Kimi Antonelli, has ignited a heated debate among fans and experts alike over the fairness of the super license system.
Historically, the age requirement for drivers was set at 18 following Max Verstappen's promotion to Toro Rosso at just 17, which led the FIA to standardize the qualifications needed to compete in Formula 1. The latest change was influenced by a petition from an unidentified F1 team, arguing for a reconsideration of the age criteria. This has allowed Antonelli, a promising talent in the Mercedes development pipeline and current Formula 2 competitor, to potentially make his Formula 1 debut at an age younger than most.
The revised regulation from section 13.1 of Appendix L to the International Sporting Code states:
"The driver must be at least 18 years old at the start of the event of his first F1 competition. At the sole discretion of the FIA, a driver judged to have recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition may be granted a super licence at the age of 17 years old."
Interestingly, this decision has drawn parallel discussions about American IndyCar driver Colton Herta, who despite his considerable achievements in the United States, fell short on the super license points necessary to make a switch to Formula 1. An FIA spokesperson elaborated in 2022 when the American driver was trying to join AlphaTauri, as quoted by Formula 1:
"The FIA confirms that an enquiry was made via the appropriate channels that led to the FIA confirming that the driver Colton Herta does not have the required number of points to be granted an FIA Super Licence.
"The FIA continuously reviews its regulations and procedures, including with respect to Super Licence eligibility, with the main factors being considered with respect to this topic being safety, experience and performance in the context of the pathway."
Fan reactions have been mixed, with a significant outcry over the perceived inconsistencies in evaluating talent across different racing series. Concerns that the system undervalues achievements outside of Europe's traditional racing pathways have resurfaced, intensifying the debate. F1 journalist and presenter Will Buxton posted to X:
"Know there’s a lot of upset over the Colton Herta comparison. The difference between the two cases is that Antonelli has already qualified for a superlicense by amassing enough points (without even racing F3 or F2) but until the reg change wasn’t old enough to use it. Herta has never amassed enough points to gain a superlicense. That’s the simple harsh reality."
A fan poignantly responded to Buxton:
"Indycar drivers are not given the value they deserve in F1 let’s just put it that’s way."
Other fan comments included:
"He amassed enough points for a superlicense, he didn't tick all boxes though and was given an exemption.
"Colton Herta didn't get the points because the system is flawed in essence and exemption would have been the right approach.
"Just the harsh reality"
"Respectfully Will I disagree. What you're arguing here is a 17-year-old in F2 and F3 is significantly more qualified to drive an F1 car and a multi race winner in Indy Car is not capable of it. Ask all the F2 drivers in Indy Car what they think of what you just said."
"That shows a glaring problem with the points system if he was able to get a superlicense despite never even running F3 or higher. Colton has won numerous IndyCar races, has won class at the Rolex 24 twice, and won overall at the Sebring 12. How is this justifiable?"