F1 News: FIA Summons Sergio Perez After Dramatic Canadian Grand Prix Retirement
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has been called to the Stewards following the Canadian Grand Prix for potentially driving in an unsafe condition.
On the 53rd lap of the race, the Mexican driver experienced a critical loss of rear grip on a wet section of the track. This loss of control led to a dramatic crash into the trackside barriers, significantly damaging his vehicle, particularly the rear wing.
Despite the visibly severe damage, Perez managed to navigate his crippled car back to the pits before retiring from the race. The official letter from the Stewards notes:
"The driver and team representative are required to report to the Stewards at 16:50, in relation to the incident below:
"No / Driver: 11 - Sergio Perez
"Reason: Alleged breach of Article 34.14 e) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations – Continuing to drive with an unsafe car."
Speaking after the race, Perez commented:
"It was a very difficult weekend. The first part of the race was compromised from the damage with Gasly. The second part of the race was looking a lot better. The third part of the race, we were just stuck there.
"There was only one line, so we couldn't get by. Unfortunately, that meant that, in the end, I was coming back and then ended up making a mistake in turn six, which was one of the most difficult corners where a lot of drivers made mistakes. But unfortunately, I couldn't control the car. I made a mistake. I think it's time to regroup and put our heads down. There is a long season. Two races ago, we've been on form. I can get back to that level, no doubt."
Max Verstappen's victory at this Grand Prix cemented his standing at the top of the season's leaderboard. The race was marked by intense strategic plays, particularly around tire choices and pit stop timings, and tumultuous weather conditions, which directly influenced the overall results and podium finishes.
Canadian GP Results
1. Max Verstappen
2. Lando Norris
3. George Russell
4. Lewis Hamilton - Fastest Lap
5. Oscar Piastri
6. Fernando Alonso
7. Lance Stroll
8. Daniel Ricciardo
9. Pierre Gasly
10. Esteban Ocon
11. Nico Hulkenberg
12. Kevin Magnussen
13. Valtteri Bottas
14. Yuki Tsunoda
15. Zhou Guanyu
16. Carlos Sainz - DNF
17. Alex Albon - DNF
18. Sergio Perez - DNF
19. Charles Leclerc - DNF
20. Logan Sargeant - DNF