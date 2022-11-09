F1 News: FIA to use AI technology in battle against online abuse

The FIA has launched a new strategy to tackle social media abuse, harassment and hate speech in Formula 1.

Several drivers have spoken about the increased toxicity on social media, calling for the FIA to take action and create a better environment for online discourse.

Formula 1 - unlike most sports - saw a notable jump in social media growth during the global pandemic in 2020, but this interaction has presented a new problem for the sport.

FIA president Ben Sulayem has outlined the plan of action to tackle this growing issue on social media:

"As governing body, we draw criticism at times for the decisions we take in enforcing technical and sporting regulations.

"We respect that people are entitled to their opinion and we encourage free speech, but an increasing number of social media posts carry an unacceptable level of vitriol.

"Some of that has been aimed at FIA staff and volunteers. I will always stand up for my employees, officials and volunteers.

"These people allow us to go racing in a safe and controlled environment.

"We have also heard the views of Formula 1 drivers during recent drivers' briefings at Grand Prix weekends.

"They have voiced their concerns over the issue and are committed to action.

"We are calling on the entire motorsport community to unite as one in this mission...

"We must all unite to take action against abuse, harassment and hate speech. We must combat this blight on our sport.

"The expertise of Arwen.ai will be a key tool in this effort. The social media platform owners also have a role to play."

Arwen AI uses Artificial Intelligence to address abuse and harassment on social media and has already been used to some success after being rolled out to some teams.

According to data from the FIA, the use of Arwen AI reduced 'toxic comments' under Mercedes F1's social media by 70%.

This reduction resulted in 29% of followers feeling 'more confident to comment - no longer put off by unsavoury content'.

These developments are encouraging for Formula 1's chances of changing the culture online, which has become notorious for its toxicity and polarising nature.

Formula 1 is not the only sport facing this issue, with harassment and hate comments becoming increasingly prominent on social media.

Still, the consensus among fans is that toxicity has increased considerably in the last few years as the sport has grown in popularity.

Time will tell whether there will be any tangible change from implementing this technology.