F1 News: Flavio Briatore Reveals Probable Alpine 2025 Driver After Controversial Comeback
In a dramatic twist to the Formula 1 landscape, Flavio Briatore, a name that carries significant weight in the history of the sport, has returned to the fray. The former team principal, known for steering the Enstone team (previously Benetton and Renault) to four championships, has resumed an advisory role at Alpine. Briatore's career was marred by the infamous 'Crashgate' scandal of 2008, leading to a temporary ban that was subsequently overturned. After a 16-year hiatus, Renault CEO Luca de Meo has re-enlisted his expertise to uplift a team currently lagging in performance metrics.
Alpine, bruised by Esteban Ocon's confirmed departure, faces speculation surrounding Pierre Gasly’s future post-2024. Despite the rumors and Briatore's history of strategic maneuvers, upholding secrecy around the 2025 lineup, he inadvertently hinted at Gasly’s extended stay during an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. Briatore insists that fortifying the car's competitiveness is paramount, overshadowing any immediate driver line-up finalizations. He explained, as quoted by The Mirror:
"[The driver line-up] is not the priority now. The most important thing is to make the car competitive. Otherwise no driver can make a difference. I do have a shortlist of names to evaluate, but we have Gasly in the short-term anyway."
Discussions about Gasly’s possible teammates are rife with potential candidates such as Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan, Mercedes reserve driver and Alpine WEC driver Mick Schumacher, and Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu, each bringing unique advantages to the table. Schumacher's ongoing association with Alpine through the brand's endurance championship endeavors and Zhou’s potential for attracting significant sponsorship funds make them favorable mentions in the growing speculation.
The strategic silence from Briatore regarding the potential young drivers underscores a calculated approach to team management.
"We will quietly see who will be his team-mate. We are following many young drivers, I'm not going to say who, but they are very good. First we have to make the car faster and easier, then we'll think about the drivers."