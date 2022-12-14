Ford are reportedly looking to make a come back to Formula 1 and are exploring an opportunity with Red Bull.

Ford were last in F1 between 2000 and 2004 with Jaguar before the team sold to Red Bull. Ford also provided the Jordan team with Cosworth engines in 2003 and 2004.

It is rumoured that Ford are not wanting to produce a power unit, however, they are thought to be considering a collaboration of some sorts since the dramatic increase in popularity in the sport in America.

Red Bull are in contract with Honda for their power units until the end of the 2025 season and team principal Christian Horner has said they are "fully focused on a Red Bull power unit" from 2026. He said:

“We are fully focused on a Red Bull power unit, and if there was a like-minded partner that could contribute something to the project, then of course you would have to absolutely consider that. But it's not a prerequisite.

"We will be the only team other than Ferrari to have engine and chassis all on one campus under one roof. We believe that for the long-term competitiveness of the team, it is absolutely the right thing to be doing. And of course, there are other opportunities it presents as well."

The 2022 constructor's championship winners were previously discussing this sort of partnership with Porsche from 2026 but the potential deal fell apart. Since then, sources have now disclosed that they are considering working with Ford.

According to reports, Porsche wanted more control over the team which is why the deal fell apart, whereas Ford are looking to go about it differently. They apparently are happy to leave Red Bull to produce the power unit but would be able to give expert advice, as well as aid the team with marketing.