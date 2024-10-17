F1 News: Former Champion Weighs In On Daniel Ricciardo’s Struggles and Uncertain Future
Former Formula 1 champion Jenson Button is optimistic that recently ousted VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo will discover the career path that suits him best. While the Australian has yet to announce his future plans, Button believes Ricciardo's vibrant personality will drive him to find new opportunities.
After a challenging 2024 season thus far, Ricciardo ended his last F1 race with Red Bull's junior team, VCARB, at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore. However, with just one available seat on the F1 grid at Sauber/Audi which already has drivers lined up in contention, Ricciardo is unlikely to secure an F1 seat for the 2025 season.
Although he hasn't officially announced his retirement from the premier class, the 35-year-old may find a place in the media, thanks to his charismatic personality that resonates with fans. Additionally, he has received a potential offer from Red Bull to serve as an ambassador, to which he has yet to respond.
Button revealed his surprise at Ricciardo's inability to connect with both McLaren and VCARB (then AlphaTauri), ultimately leading to his departure. Nevertheless, he remains optimistic about seeing Ricciardo carve out a path that "works for him." Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, he said:
"I think for Daniel, I struggle with the results he’s had lately because he’s an exceptional talent, he really is.
"To jump in the Red Bull when he did [in 2014] and go up against Sebastian Vettel, to go up against Max [Verstappen] and be as competitive as he was, it was unbelievable. It really was.
"We saw glimpses of it at Renault as well, he took some time to find his feet, but then he was extremely quick against [Nico Hulkenberg], who we all rate very highly.
"It just didn’t materialise at McLaren and AlphaTauri, which is such a shame. And why is that? I don’t know.
"It’s not his age. He’s not old. Look at Fernando Alonso, and what he can do. So the only person that knows is probably Daniel, and I feel for him because to be on such a high for a lot of your career, and then it fall away for the last few years, it’s tough.
"But I think, from what I’ve heard, he’s made peace with it, and he’s got his whole life in front of him.
"I know there’s so much to do out there after Formula 1, and fun things for him to do that he wasn’t able to do while he was in F1, but it always hurts a bit when it’s not your decision to leave.
"He’ll feel that pain for a little while – but then he’ll get over it and he’ll be all good.
"He’s such a personality. He’s got such a career in front of him, whether it’s in racing or TV, stand-up, whatever it is, Daniel will find the route that works for him."