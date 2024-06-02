F1 News: Former Coach Of Lando Norris Reveals His Secret To Success
Duncan Tappy, the former coach of Lando Norris, shared a reflective and insightful perspective on the young McLaren driver's journey and current state in Formula 1. Once a young karting prodigy, Norris has been nurtured under the watchful eyes of mentors like Tappy, who has observed Norris’s growth both on and off the racetrack. Tappy’s insights offer a unique perspective on Norris’s evolution from a talented teenager into a formidable Formula 1 driver with a well-rounded personality and a realistic approach to his career and public persona.
"I think what you see is what you get. As he's grown up, I was helping him in his early teen years and seeing him grow into a man with a great personality, quite natural in front of the camera. It's refreshing to see him being honest and realistic in front of the cameras," Tappy told Sports Illustrated.
This authenticity is evident as Norris approaches one of the most crucial phases in his racing career. Fresh off his maiden victory in Miami and a series of top finishes, Norris is not shying away from the spotlight. Instead, he embraces it with a level-headed realism that Tappy admires. "People might think it's pessimistic, but he's just realistic. He's a funny guy who works hard, without a doubt."
Norris’s career trajectory has recently hit a series of remarkable highs. His performances in the 2024 Formula 1 season have been nothing short of spectacular, with a succession of top-two finishes culminating in a victory over Max Verstappen in Miami. This win not only marked his maiden victory but also announced his emergence as a serious contender in the sport. Following this, Norris continued his strong form, nearly clinching another victory in Imola where he finished just a second behind Verstappen.
These performances are set against the backdrop of the Monaco Grand Prix, a race every driver dreams of winning. Norris’s recent comments, quoted by Sky Sports F1, reflect a shift in mindset, from cautious optimism to a confident challenger, ready to take on the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari. “I don't want to be overconfident – that's never been me – but we want to come into races now and be confident in racing against the Red Bull, racing against Ferrari, because we are in the mix with them,” Norris stated.
As Norris’s coach, Tappy also emphasized the importance of the support system around him. "His manager, Mark, and the team around him, who have been with him since karting, won't stand for any nonsense." This disciplined environment has been crucial in keeping Norris grounded, even as he begins to challenge the sport’s titans like Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.
Norris's approach to the competition is a mix of confidence and pragmatism. He acknowledges the challenges but remains optimistic about McLaren's prospects. "I've got fed up of myself kind of underestimating what we can achieve as a team. So we're going to come in, we're positive, we've had a very good run of results - second, first, second - and there's no reason why we shouldn't be able to continue that here in Monaco."
Despite the historic and technical challenges of Monaco, a track where McLaren has a storied legacy but recent struggles, Norris remains focused on the bigger picture. "We're a third of the way through so we have a very long way to go, so I think many, many things can happen," he said.
