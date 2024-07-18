F1 News: Former Driver Calls For Saudi Arabia Action After Ralf Schumacher Announcement - 'Should Be Accepted'
Ralf Schumacher’s recent announcement about his same-sex relationship represents a pivotal moment for inclusivity within Formula 1. Through an Instagram post featuring a heartfelt message accompanied by a picture with his partner, Schumacher expressed the joy of having "the right partner" by his side.
In light of this announcement, former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has vocalized his hopes for an accelerated acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community in countries with stringent anti-LGBTQ+ policies, such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Herbert noted the growing global acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community and its increasing recognition in sports, including Formula 1. He commented:
"It’s something that is changing around the world and especially for us in Formula One, in going to Saudi Arabia, where the LGBT community is still not fully accepted there or in Qatar, for example."
Herbert expressed a specific concern for Schumacher’s comfort and safety in countries with restrictive LGBTQ+ policies, suggesting that Schumacher's openness could foster wider acceptance and make those environments more comfortable. He continued:
"Hopefully, it will be accepted. It should be accepted. It's something that does take time for change to happen and I would imagine it would have been very uncomfortable for Ralf going to a country like that where the acceptance wasn't there."
"Of course that was before he came out, so I hope that doesn't stop him from going to Saudi Arabia. I think he can help the cause and help the change come quicker. Not just for Ralf but many other gay people within Formula One, change can come in Saudi Arabia and Qatar quicker. I hope it does, I'm sure it will.
"But of course, we want it to happen as quickly as possible so as many people as possible can visit these growing countries and feel comfortable there on holidays, for example.
"But first, they need to accept everybody who comes or goes to those countries because there are many, many of the LGBT community that will want to go on holiday there because they are really turning things around. But they need to turn around the acceptance of the LGBT community first."
Thank you to TopOffshoreSportsBooks for providing the interview.