Skip to main content

F1 News: Former Driver Claims Michael Schumacher "Rewrote The History Of Formula 1"

Italian driver Giancarlo Fisichella reflects on driving against Michael Schumacher.

Former F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella has spoken about how Michael Schumacher "rewrote the history of Formula 1" and is the greatest driver in history. 

M69543

The Italian driver was very quick to respond with "Michael Schumacher" when asked in a recent interview, with La Gazzetta dello Sport, who he thought the best driver of all time was. Fisichella went to to elaborate with fond memories with the F1 legend. He explained:

"Unfortunately, I've never raced in the same team, it would have been useful to see his telemetry, but we shared so many great moments at races and with the drivers' national team.

"Sometimes he would get out of the car or finish a football match and he didn't even seem to have sweated."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The three-time F1 race winner has previously spoken about the seven-time champion in an interview with Rai Italia. Fisichella reflected on the pair playing football together and he added that it is "a cruel fate" that Schumacher became badly injured from his horrific skiing accident. Fisichella explained:

"He was a great football fan and we regularly kicked a ball together.

"As a colleague, he was an incredible opponent, and he rewrote the history of Formula 1.

"Having raced with him, he has given me so much, and the few times I came in front made me even more proud because he is a great champion. It is a cruel fate that someone who as a race so often risked his life is badly injured while skiing."

Schumacher's family have kept very private since his skiing accident just over nine years ago so updates on his condition are few and far between. However, it is understood that he is continuing his recovery at their family home in Switzerland. There have been recent reports that he is still in a coma, however, this has not been confirmed. 

M69543
News

F1 News: Former Driver Claims Michael Schumacher "Rewrote The History Of Formula 1"

By Lydia Mee
a220940-medium-1672714505
News

Hoonigan Post Emotional Tribute To Rally Icon Ken Block With Poignant Video

By Lydia Mee
2200225-canada-gp-2022-saturday
News

F1 News: 2023 Ferrari Will Produce 30 HP More Than 2022 After Team Works On Reliability Issues

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19289292_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Mercedes Announce New Multi-Year Partnership Ahead Of 2023 Season

By Lydia Mee
M278753
News

F1 News: Toto Wolff "Open" To Mercedes Team Principal Replacements

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_2132336_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Update On Michael Schumacher's Condition Hinted At In Indian Supreme Court

By Lydia Mee
1991 Ferrari 643
News

F1 News: 1991 Ferrari 643 That Sparked Prost And Ferrari's Dramatic Split Up For Grabs

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19371283_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: George Russell On His First Year Beside Lewis Hamilton - "Unique Character"

By Lydia Mee