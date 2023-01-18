Former F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella has spoken about how Michael Schumacher "rewrote the history of Formula 1" and is the greatest driver in history.

The Italian driver was very quick to respond with "Michael Schumacher" when asked in a recent interview, with La Gazzetta dello Sport, who he thought the best driver of all time was. Fisichella went to to elaborate with fond memories with the F1 legend. He explained:

"Unfortunately, I've never raced in the same team, it would have been useful to see his telemetry, but we shared so many great moments at races and with the drivers' national team. "Sometimes he would get out of the car or finish a football match and he didn't even seem to have sweated."

The three-time F1 race winner has previously spoken about the seven-time champion in an interview with Rai Italia. Fisichella reflected on the pair playing football together and he added that it is "a cruel fate" that Schumacher became badly injured from his horrific skiing accident. Fisichella explained:

"He was a great football fan and we regularly kicked a ball together. "As a colleague, he was an incredible opponent, and he rewrote the history of Formula 1. "Having raced with him, he has given me so much, and the few times I came in front made me even more proud because he is a great champion. It is a cruel fate that someone who as a race so often risked his life is badly injured while skiing."

Schumacher's family have kept very private since his skiing accident just over nine years ago so updates on his condition are few and far between. However, it is understood that he is continuing his recovery at their family home in Switzerland. There have been recent reports that he is still in a coma, however, this has not been confirmed.