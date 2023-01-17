Former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi believes this one member of the team is the key to Red Bull's success.

Former F1 driver Jean Alesi has revealed what he believes the "fundamental factor" behind Red Bull's success, and it's not Max Verstappen. During an interview with Autosprint, Alesi claimed that Adrian Newey will be the "decisive factor".

Newey is the chief technical officer at Red Bull and is a highly regarded aerodynamicist and is lauded for his incredible way of designing F1 cars.

Despite some reliability issues at the start of the season, the Milton Keynes-based team powered through the 2022 season with Max Verstappen taking the driver's championship win at the Japanese Grand Prix and then driving the team to victory of the constructor's championship a week later in Austin.

Both Ferrari and Mercedes had difficulties in 2022, with the former suffering from car issues and many strategical errors, and the latter with multiple issues on the W13 cars including extreme porpoising.

During the interview with Autosprint, Alesi reflected on the 2022 season and explained that Newey is what "has been making a difference". He said:

"If we really look at how things stand, the real factor to consider is Adrian Newey. “Ever since F1 announced that there were new rules and engineers were given freedom, Newey has been making a difference. “Newey has become the decisive factor, because he is able like no other to keep improving the car during the season, even if it’s only small changes. In the end, though, they are small gains. “That’s why I don’t think it will be a battle between [Max] Verstappen and [Charles] Leclerc, but fundamentally between Newey and Ferrari. If he again comes up with a masterpiece, everything will be very difficult again this year."

Alesi added a reminder that things could go the other way in Ferrari and Mercedes favour. He continued: