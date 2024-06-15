F1Briefings

F1 News: Former Driver Slams FIA After Huge Rule Update Hints At Inconsistencies

Former Formula 1 driver Alexander Rossi criticizes the FIA for its recent rule change allowing exceptions to the age requirement for a superlicence, potentially benefiting younger drivers like Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Lydia Mee

Oct 22, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris (4) of Team Great Britain and Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz (55) of Team Spain drives during the 2023 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris (4) of Team Great Britain and Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz (55) of Team Spain drives during the 2023 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Former F1 driver Alexander Rossi has openly criticized the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) in light of its latest revision to the International Sporting Code. The alteration that has stirred Rossi's anger pertains to a sensitive age-related issue involving the eligibility for a super licence — a mandatory credential for participating in F1.

Historically, a driver was required to be at least 18 years of age to qualify for this license. However, under the new clause, exceptions may now be made in “special circumstances” for individuals under this age threshold. This development, which considerably softens the previous rigid stance, could potentially pave the way for young talents like Andrea Kimi Antonelli, part of the Mercedes junior team, to accelerate their progression into F1 roles even before turning 18.

The revised regulation from section 13.1 of Appendix L to the International Sporting Code states:

"The driver must be at least 18 years old at the start of the event of his first F1 competition. At the sole discretion of the FIA, a driver judged to have recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition may be granted a super licence at the age of 17 years old."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who is racing for Prema Racing in Formula 2 this season alongside another noteworthy junior, Oliver Bearman of the Ferrari Academy, stands at the forefront of benefiting from this rule change.

Rossi, who took to X to air his grievances, drew from personal experience to underscore his discontent. Having debuted in F1 with Manor in 2015, Rossi, then the youngest driver to receive a super licence, had complied with the age mandate that governed his entry into the sport. His critique, succinct yet poignant, casts a spotlight on what he perceives as inconsistency in the governing body’s rules. He stated:

"Oh so exceptions can be made? Huh.”

Published
Lydia Mee

LYDIA MEE

Lydia is the lead editor of F1 editorial. After following the sport for several years, she was finally able to attend the British Grand Prix in person in 2017. Since then, she's been addicted to not only the racing, but the atmosphere the fans bring to each event. She's a strong advocate for women in motorsport and a more diverse industry. 

Home/News