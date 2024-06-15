F1 News: Former Driver Slams FIA After Huge Rule Update Hints At Inconsistencies
Former F1 driver Alexander Rossi has openly criticized the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) in light of its latest revision to the International Sporting Code. The alteration that has stirred Rossi's anger pertains to a sensitive age-related issue involving the eligibility for a super licence — a mandatory credential for participating in F1.
Historically, a driver was required to be at least 18 years of age to qualify for this license. However, under the new clause, exceptions may now be made in “special circumstances” for individuals under this age threshold. This development, which considerably softens the previous rigid stance, could potentially pave the way for young talents like Andrea Kimi Antonelli, part of the Mercedes junior team, to accelerate their progression into F1 roles even before turning 18.
The revised regulation from section 13.1 of Appendix L to the International Sporting Code states:
"The driver must be at least 18 years old at the start of the event of his first F1 competition. At the sole discretion of the FIA, a driver judged to have recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition may be granted a super licence at the age of 17 years old."
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who is racing for Prema Racing in Formula 2 this season alongside another noteworthy junior, Oliver Bearman of the Ferrari Academy, stands at the forefront of benefiting from this rule change.
Rossi, who took to X to air his grievances, drew from personal experience to underscore his discontent. Having debuted in F1 with Manor in 2015, Rossi, then the youngest driver to receive a super licence, had complied with the age mandate that governed his entry into the sport. His critique, succinct yet poignant, casts a spotlight on what he perceives as inconsistency in the governing body’s rules. He stated:
"Oh so exceptions can be made? Huh.”