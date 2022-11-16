Many fans as well as former F1 drivers have given their thoughts on Max Verstappen refusing to follow team orders at the Brazilian Grand Prix, and now former F1 driver Pedro de la Rosa and spoken out about the situation as well.

Just to recap the moment, towards the end of the Brazilian Grand Prix Red Bull instructed Verstappen to go past Perez in order to try and take some points away from Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc as he was on faster tyres, but that he would give the place back before the end of the race to help Perez gain more points as he is fighting for second place in the championship.

On the last lap of the race, the Red Bull team instructed Verstappen to let Perez past which he refused to do. Verstappen was running in sixth place so was not in contention of a podium finish and has already won the driver's championship so there was nothing in it for Verstappen to gain.

Perez has helped Verstappen get a win many times, which Verstappen has said himself, so De La Rosa feels that it is imperative that Red Bull make sure Verstappen knows that he cannot treat teammates in this way, otherwise he will end up with someone who will not help him out in the future. De La Rosa said to DAZN Spain:

“I think it’s the team’s job to make him understand why it’s wrong. And he has to understand because it’s very important if he wants to have a loyal team-mate like he has had in Checo. “Nobody is going to want to work for Verstappen if they know that he is going to pay them back like this.”

The team are looking ahead to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend where Perez and his second-place rival Charles Leclerc are going into it with the same number of points, 290. Team principal, Christian Horner, has said that the team are going to be working together to do what they can to help Perez get second place in the championship.