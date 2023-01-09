Sergio Perez's former manager Adrian Fernandez has spoken about how he needs to improve from his performance in 2022.

The Mexican driver had a good 2022 season with two race wins at the Monaco and Singapore Grand Prix. However, he couldn't help but be out-shined by teammate Max Verstappen who had fifteen race wins and won the driver's championship with Perez coming in third.

During an interview with Dutch Motorsport.com, Fernandez acknowledged that 2022 was Perez's best season so far but outlined that he needs to find some significant improvement. Fernandez explained:

“Checo is performing well. The problem is that Verstappen is driving next to him. “Checo is an excellent driver and now very experienced. But now he has to find out what Max does differently from him. Max has of course been driving for Red Bull for some time and the team is built around him. Considering that, Checo is certainly not doing wrong and is probably doing exactly what the team wants him to do. “But he will soon have to step up a gear. And I think he knows that too. Red Bull was very strong last year, but if the competition is closer next season, it will be even more important for the team to have two drivers at the front.”

The former manager went on to explain what it takes behind-the-scenes to improve. He continued:

“Max is just on a different level. He is of the calibre of Senna, Schumacher and Hamilton. “I believe in Checo’s ability, but to get to that level, he will have to take a big step. And I’m not so much talking about how he drives, but more about how he works with the engineers to get the car to his liking and his consistency throughout the season. “Being fastest over a lap once, finishing a session on top or winning a race, it’s all well and good but if you’re going for the championship you’re going to have to be strong all season. “Look at Valtteri Bottas. He spent years in the best car, but failed to become champion. The difference between him and Lewis? Consistency. That is what makes champions so special.”

Perez will be looking to come back to the 2023 season to be more competitive against Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who came second in the driver's championship, as well as proving his position more in Red Bull.