F1 News: Former Red Bull Driver Showers Lewis Hamilton With Praise After 2021 Title Loss
Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard has commended Lewis Hamilton for the way he handled the devastating loss of a potential eighth world championship title at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The defeat came under controversial circumstances when an incorrect application of the rules by then-race director Michael Masi led to a race restart, allowing Max Verstappen to clinch the championship.
Masi's alleged misapplication of Formula 1 regulations led to a controversial final-lap restart following a late Safety Car period. Hamilton, who had controlled the race up to that point, remained on worn tires, while Verstappen capitalized on the situation and pitted for fresh ones, which allowed him to overtake in the closing moments and secure the championship.
Although Hamilton was deeply shaken by the heartbreaking loss of a championship that had been firmly within his grasp until the final moments, he displayed remarkable grace. He composed himself, approached Verstappen, and extended his congratulations on the championship victory.
Coulthard revealed a brutal truth about Formula 1- that one often experiences more losses than gains. He explained how that championship win was the most crucial for Hamilton from his previous seven titles, as clinching it would have cemented his position as the F1 driver with the most world championships. This milestone could have also unlocked substantial financial rewards for both Hamilton and his team. Despite the monumental loss, Coulthard pointed out, Hamilton handled it in the best possible way. He said:
“In this sport you lose more than you win and, in my experience, we have more vivid memories of things when we were younger.
“There will be key moments in his career – I suspect probably karting, where he made a mistake or he was taken off – which he will remember in his young mind in a more passionate way than 2021 when he was 37, or whatever age he was.
“It’s just the nature of human beings. We have vivid memories of things when we were younger because we’ve got less data being stored.
“As you get older and you’ve dealt with disappointments at various stages, one of the things sportspeople do I think better than non sports people is move on.
“Lewis, in that moment, when he was there with his father, he was just a young boy with his dad dealing with another disappointment.
“The fact that it’s Formula 1, the fact it’s at the end of a multi-million pound world championship, doesn’t make it more.
“Because every race he’s done in his entire career was [at the time] the most important race he’s ever done. And [after] every disappointment he’s moved on.”
Additionally, Coulthard believes among the other greats of Formula 1, such as Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna, the 39-year-old Briton hasn't been as controversial as the others. He said:
“In terms of diversity and inclusion, but also the way in which he’s won his races and championships. They have been clean.
“Michael and Ayrton [Senna] had a lot of controversy through their careers, and I say that with tremendous respect for both of them. With Lewis, there have been very few of those moments.”