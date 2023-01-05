Former F1 driver Mark Webber has spoken about Sebastian Vettel's retirement from the sport, saying it was a "sneak early".

The four-time champion announced his retirement part way through the 2022 season and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix brought an emotional end to his successful F1 career.

Webber, who drove alongside Vettel for Red Bull when he achieved his four consecutive championship wins, recently spoke with Speedcafe about the German driver's retirement. He said:

“He got the timing bang on, I think. Maybe a sneak early. “I think he still drives very, very well. I told him, ‘I think that you got this a bit early’, so we’ve had a bit of a laugh about that. “But I’m stoked he’s in one piece, he’s had a great career. He was a juggernaut obviously in the early days and, on his day he could still do some special stuff. “A four-time World Champion, not to be sneezed at, and he’ll be missed.”

Webber continued to discuss Vettel's F1 journey, he added: