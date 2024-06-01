F1 News: Former Renault Driver Jumps To Esteban Ocon's Defense After Monaco Backlash
Esteban Ocon's aggressive maneuver during the Monaco Grand Prix's first lap resulted in an early retirement from the race after a collision with teammate Pierre Gasly. Former Renault driver Jolyon Palmer has since come to Ocon's defense after the Frenchman received a staggering amount of backlash on social media and a grid penalty for the Canadian Grand Prix.
At the Monaco Grand Prix, a contentious maneuver by Alpine's Esteban Ocon on the very first lap at the iconic Portier corner—where he collided with his teammate Pierre Gasly—has ignited a debate across the F1 community.
The collision significantly influenced Alpine's prospects in the Constructors' Championship, threatening substantial points losses. However, Jolyon Palmer, former Renault (now Alpine) driver and commentator, has defended Ocon. He commented in his column for Formula One:
"There’s no doubt that Ocon’s move was a selfish one that put himself first and disregarded the team effort. Both cars could have easily been out on the spot with his risky attempt and Alpine’s points chance could have gone up in smoke.
"Overtaking in Monaco is nigh on impossible. In my opinion, attempts like this shouldn’t be discouraged with needless penalties.
"In egregious circumstances of course penalties should be applied, but for decent, legitimate attempts I think the stewards could be more sparing."
Additionally, the situation at Monaco brought to light the specific challenges related to the circuit’s layout, which naturally limits overtaking opportunities and heightens the risk of collisions. Palmer speculated on the coordination—or lack thereof—between Ocon and Gasly, suggesting that a more calculated approach by Gasly might have averted the crash. He continued:
"I even wonder if Gasly could have ceded position more convincingly and kept both cars in the race. It would have taken an asserted self-preservation effort, guaranteeing the pass for Ocon, but had he backed off and opened the door once he was beaten to the apex, there’s a chance he could have snuck through the corner without contact as well."