F1 News: Former Williams Technical Director reveals "long journey" of recovery ahead

Williams faces a long journey ahead before they can maximise their potential and reach success in Formula 1, believes their former Technical Director.

The Grove-based team faces significant changes in the upcoming weeks and months, with Team Principal Jost Capito and Technical Director Demaison leaving their posts.

After an encouraging campaign last year - where Williams finished 8th in the standings - the team found itself back at the rear end of the grid in 2022.

Although Williams was still competitive enough to score points on several occasions, the team struggled to compete consistently with other midfield teams.

Dorilton Capital's acquisition of the team has provided a much-needed financial boost and cash injection, but further improvements will be necessary.

New personnel and infrastructure will almost certainly be part of Williams's short- and long-term direction.

Speaking before losing his position as Technical Director, Demaison discussed some of the challenges the team will encounter with gpfans:

"For many reasons, mostly financial, Williams has been stuck a bit in the past.

"So that was the priority - invest in the wind tunnel, invest in the factory and invest in people.

"So we are slowly getting to where we are - but to build a team, you need two to three years, and to get the maximum out of this team, it's another two to three years.

"It's a long journey."

Williams has spent several years simply treading water and trying to keep itself afloat in Formula 1 amidst financial constraints and other limitations.

Moving forward, they must demonstrate an ability to make substantial internal changes to evolve and remain competitive in a sport receiving increasing interest from big brands.

Despite their long history in the sport, previous limitations mean Williams is playing catch-up to rival teams on the grid.

With the 2023 F1 season only months away, Williams will soon have a clearer picture of how effectively they utilised the additional wind tunnel time and the gap to the teams further up the field.